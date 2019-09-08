Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Increased by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the second quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.77. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

