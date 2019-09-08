BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mallinckrodt from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mallinckrodt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.06.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 25,260,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,892. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.