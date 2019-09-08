BMO Capital Markets Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$6.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.31.

CPG stock opened at C$4.96 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$945.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$973.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

