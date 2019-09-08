BlockStamp (BST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $131,222.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $131,222.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000396 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004448 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 27,643,360 coins and its circulating supply is 20,100,394 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.