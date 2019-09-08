BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCPC. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 395,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In other news, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 639,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

