Bitspace One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bitspace has a total market capitalization of $8,778.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitspace has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Bitspace coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitspace Coin Profile

BSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,806,036 coins. The official website for Bitspace is bit-space.io. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitspace Coin Trading

Bitspace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

