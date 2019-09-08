BitDegree 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Tidex. BitDegree has a market cap of $294,865.00 and $12.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.44 or 0.04374371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,570,570 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

