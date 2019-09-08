BidaskClub Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 15,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $2,137,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.