BidaskClub Lowers Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HMHC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 358,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.