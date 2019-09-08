BidaskClub Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EHTH. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of eHealth to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 889,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.11. eHealth has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Brooke bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.24 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $123,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,627 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,613. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

