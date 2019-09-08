BidaskClub Downgrades Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CORE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of CORE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $32.87. 130,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Core-Mark by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Core-Mark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Core-Mark by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

