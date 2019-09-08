BidaskClub Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AERI opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. bought 46,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $289,194.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 531,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,407. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after purchasing an additional 331,884 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $13,337,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after purchasing an additional 224,655 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

