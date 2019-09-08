Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 3,428 ($44.79) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,790 ($49.52) to GBX 4,020 ($52.53) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,831.67 ($50.07).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,860.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,771.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,012 ($52.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 20.08 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $7.12. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Karl Whiteman sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,817 ($49.88), for a total transaction of £1,202,355 ($1,571,089.77). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 31,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,897 ($50.92), for a total transaction of £1,219,566.15 ($1,593,579.18). Insiders sold 1,062,795 shares of company stock worth $3,962,192,115 in the last ninety days.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

