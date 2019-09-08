Bee Token Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded up 73.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. One Bee Token token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Bee Token has a market cap of $101,532.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00216120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.01314004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token launched on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

