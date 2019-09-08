Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

NYSE:BDX traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,419. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.57 and its 200-day moving average is $245.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,648. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

