Barclays Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $84.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTV. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $83.48 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.04.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.47. 3,012,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,580. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

