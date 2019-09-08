Barclays Raises Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 210

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.66 million and a P/E ratio of 24.03. Johnson Service Group has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

