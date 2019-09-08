Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post sales of $12.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Bank Of Princeton reported sales of $11.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year sales of $46.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.11 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $54.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

BPRN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $176.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.56. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 513.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

