Bank of America Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $83.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.84. 459,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,318. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. Generac has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Generac by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,688,000 after acquiring an additional 969,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $51,217,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 601.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $31,671,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Generac by 31.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after acquiring an additional 326,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.