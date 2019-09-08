Bank of America Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $80.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTV. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $83.48 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.47. 3,012,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.