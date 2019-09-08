Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,552 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after buying an additional 227,248 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,728,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after buying an additional 275,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,115,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,350,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,499,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,524,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

