BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get BALFOUR BEATTY/S alerts:

Shares of BAFYY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.