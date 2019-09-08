B. Riley Analysts Give Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) a $176.00 Price Target

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned a $176.00 price objective by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.36% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $204.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day moving average is $172.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.