Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 230.13% and a negative net margin of 258.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

