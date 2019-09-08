Avation (LON:AVAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of Avation stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. Avation has a 52 week low of GBX 232 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Avation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

