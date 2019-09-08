Auxilio Inc. (NASDAQ:CTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Auxilio Inc. (NASDAQ:CTEK) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Auxilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Auxilio reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Auxilio will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Auxilio.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,379. Auxilio has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

