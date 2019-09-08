Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,275,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

