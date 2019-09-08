Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCEL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.63 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atreca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.41.

Get Atreca alerts:

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Atreca has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90). Sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.