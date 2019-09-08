Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

ATRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $77,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,818.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $451,250 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the second quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Astronics by 6,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astronics by 2,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after purchasing an additional 181,711 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 186,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Astronics has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. Astronics’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

