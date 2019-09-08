ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ASX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC raised ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.
ASX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 268,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,352. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4,976.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 180.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
