ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC raised ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

ASX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 268,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,352. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4,976.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 180.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

