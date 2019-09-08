Arion Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a total market capitalization of $37,977.00 and $191.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,047,567 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

