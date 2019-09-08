Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.47). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 736.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 67,065 shares of company stock valued at $536,615. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 296.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 498,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 89,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $357.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.