ArcticCoin (ARC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,846.00

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006894 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

