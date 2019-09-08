ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen raised ArcBest from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.

ArcBest stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.98. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 81,746.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 743,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $11,612,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2,419.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 163,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ArcBest by 6,072.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 33.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

