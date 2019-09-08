AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

WAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

NYSE:WAAS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,567. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $556.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaVenture by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.