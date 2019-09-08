Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,303. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $713,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.