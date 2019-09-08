Aphelion (APH) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Aphelion token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Aphelion has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aphelion has a total market cap of $200,747.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org . The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken

Aphelion Token Trading

Aphelion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

