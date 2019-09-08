Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Holdings Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 2.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $93,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

AON stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.