Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,300 at Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,134.67 ($27.89).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,848 ($24.15) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,883.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,009.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 2,000 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, with a total value of £50,720 ($66,274.66). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Insiders have purchased 7,665 shares of company stock worth $17,346,104 in the last three months.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

