Analysts Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target at $35.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.39. 206,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,441. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,314,000 after buying an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4,601.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,629,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after buying an additional 491,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,099,000 after buying an additional 379,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

