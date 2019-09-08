Analysts Set On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Price Target at GBX 525.83

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 525.83 ($6.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 418.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.87. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The stock has a market cap of $476.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

