Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) PT at $20.14

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 3,076,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 451.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.