Analysts Set EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) PT at $112.76

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after buying an additional 486,443 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 27.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.44. 3,734,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.