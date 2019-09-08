Analysts Set Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) PT at $33.50

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cryolife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 135,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,362. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cryolife by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,640,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cryolife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryolife by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 533,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,485 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.