Analysts Set $67.00 Price Target for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $67.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 241 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Neenah has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neenah will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 17,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,157,954.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,652.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 20,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $1,380,061.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,866.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,145 shares of company stock worth $3,494,182 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Neenah by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Neenah by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Neenah by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Neenah by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

