Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post sales of $75.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.47 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $54.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $288.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.53 million to $292.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $353.90 million, with estimates ranging from $336.80 million to $362.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.30.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. 262,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,333. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $405,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,730,620 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

