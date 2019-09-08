Analysts Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $871.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will post sales of $871.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $918.10 million and the lowest is $797.17 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $901.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGF.A shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $25.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

