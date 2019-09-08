Analysts Expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to post $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Global Partners reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year sales of $12.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $13.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $14.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on GLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 73,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $642.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.89. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 82.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

