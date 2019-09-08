Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.