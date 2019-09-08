Analysts Expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post $45.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $38.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $182.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $185.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $185.63 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $195.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $546.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

